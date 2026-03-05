$43.720.26
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Brent Crude

British court rejects request to extradite MP Dmytruk to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Westminster Magistrates' Court denied Ukraine's extradition request for MP Artem Dmytruk, who is suspected of assault, citing "SBU torture." The judge noted that extradition would disproportionately affect his right to respect for private and family life.

British court rejects request to extradite MP Dmytruk to Ukraine

The Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 4, rejected the request for the extradition of MP Artem Dmytruk to Ukraine, who is suspected of assaulting citizens, including a law enforcement officer. This was reported by Business Wire with reference to the law firm Amsterdam & Partners LLP, UNN reports.

Westminster Magistrates' Court rejected the request of the Ukrainian government for the extradition of Artem Dmytruk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and a staunch supporter of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC)

- the statement said.

It is indicated that, citing Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the judge called "Dmytruk's torture by the Security Service of Ukraine" in March 2022 the reason why his extradition would disproportionately affect his right to respect for private and family life.

Dmytruk's persecution in Ukraine takes place in the context of his fierce support for the UOC, of which he is a subdeacon, and which the Zelensky administration seeks to ban due to its historical ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, despite the UOC's strong support for Ukraine and significant resistance to the Russian invasion

- the statement said.

It is also noted that Dmytruk was the only member of parliament who spoke out in disagreement regarding the adoption of law No. 3894, which provides for the ban of the Moscow church.

After this speech, Ukrainian prosecutors again brought up long-standing assault charges, threats were made by government-affiliated bloggers, and his security was dismissed. Dmytruk subsequently fled on foot to Moldova, from where he traveled to the United Kingdom in search of protection

- the company added.

It is noted that Ukraine has 14 days to announce whether it plans to appeal the verdict.

Recall

The SBI announced an international search for the current MP Artem Dmytruk, suspected of assaulting citizens. A petition has been filed with the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv regarding the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention for him.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

