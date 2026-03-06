$43.810.09
Cash collectors' capture in Hungary - Budapest shows footage of arrests and seized cash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1396 views

The Hungarian government has released photos of cash and gold bars seized from seven detained Ukrainian cash collectors. Videos of the Ukrainians' arrest by Hungarian special services were also released.

Cash collectors' capture in Hungary - Budapest shows footage of arrests and seized cash

The Hungarian government has shown what the cash and gold bars seized from Ukrainian armored vehicles look like. The corresponding photos were published on the Facebook page of the government of the neighboring state, UNN reports.

Details

The gold and money were seized by the Hungarian Counter-Terrorism Center from carriers traveling from Austria to Ukraine. It is also reported that seven Ukrainian citizens were detained, including a former special services general.

They were transporting 40 million dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold in two armored vehicles

- the Hungarian government said in a statement.

In addition, a video of the detention appeared online.

Context

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the seizure of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian law enforcement agencies in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

The NBU also issued a statement, indicating that it "demands from the Hungarian authorities the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens and an official explanation of the reasons for their detention, as well as information on the whereabouts of the armored vehicles and the corresponding cargo."

In Ukraine, proceedings were subsequently opened due to the abduction of Ukrainians and Oschadbank vehicles in Hungary. Ukraine also warned Hungary about possible sanctions due to the seizure of Ukrainians and announced the convocation of the foreign diplomatic corps.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine had imposed an oil embargo against Hungary, and he would use all means to overcome it. At the same time, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico supported Orbán and threatened to block an EU loan for Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

