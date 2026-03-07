Russians hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a ballistic missile, people may be under the rubble – mayor
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. A direct hit on a multi-story building was recorded, with significant destruction and a fire. An 11-year-old boy was injured.
Occupying forces launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district, with a direct hit on a multi-story building recorded. City Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported significant destruction and a large-scale fire at the impact site. This is reported by UNN.
Details
Rescue services are working in an intensified mode, as civilians may be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed structures.
A direct ballistic missile hit on a multi-story building in the Kyivskyi district has been confirmed. Significant destruction, fire, people may be under the rubble
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, stated that a child was injured in the attack on Kharkiv.
According to updated information, an 11-year-old boy was injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance. The number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to 4 people.
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead07.03.26, 01:51 • 8394 views