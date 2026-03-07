$43.810.0950.900.07
11:10 PM • 6582 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 31792 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 40606 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 34544 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 57888 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 26675 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 24504 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 23090 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 20855 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20896 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Russians hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a ballistic missile, people may be under the rubble – mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

The occupiers launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. A direct hit on a multi-story building was recorded, with significant destruction and a fire. An 11-year-old boy was injured.

Russians hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a ballistic missile, people may be under the rubble – mayor

Occupying forces launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district, with a direct hit on a multi-story building recorded. City Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported significant destruction and a large-scale fire at the impact site. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Rescue services are working in an intensified mode, as civilians may be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed structures.

A direct ballistic missile hit on a multi-story building in the Kyivskyi district has been confirmed. Significant destruction, fire, people may be under the rubble

– Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, stated that a child was injured in the attack on Kharkiv.

According to updated information, an 11-year-old boy was injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance. The number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to 4 people.

– Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead07.03.26, 01:51 • 8394 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine