Russians hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a ballistic missile, people may be under the rubble – mayor

Occupying forces launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district, with a direct hit on a multi-story building recorded. City Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported significant destruction and a large-scale fire at the impact site. This is reported by UNN.

Rescue services are working in an intensified mode, as civilians may be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed structures.

A direct ballistic missile hit on a multi-story building in the Kyivskyi district has been confirmed. Significant destruction, fire, people may be under the rubble – Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, stated that a child was injured in the attack on Kharkiv.

According to updated information, an 11-year-old boy was injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance. The number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to 4 people. – Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

