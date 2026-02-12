$43.030.06
The US will pressure Russia and play a key role in supporting Ukraine - NATO Secretary General Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the US remains a key player in supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia. Washington is a leader in sanctions policy, provides military assistance, and plays a role in diplomatic efforts.

The US will pressure Russia and play a key role in supporting Ukraine - NATO Secretary General Rutte

The United States of America continues to exert systemic and tangible pressure on Russia, remaining a key player in supporting Ukraine and in efforts to bring the war to an end. This was reported by Mark Rutte during a briefing on the eve of the meeting of NATO defense ministers, according to UNN.

Details

The Secretary General of the Alliance emphasized that claims of insufficient pressure from the United States on Russia do not correspond to reality. According to him, Washington remains one of the leaders of the sanctions policy against Moscow and consistently strengthens economic and political pressure on the Russian regime.

Rutte stressed that the United States continues to play a key role in military support for Ukraine. In particular, this refers to the supply of critically important air defense systems, ammunition, and other weapons necessary to protect Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. Part of this assistance is implemented through funding from European allies and partners, but it is the United States that ensures the production and transfer of a significant part of such equipment.

Separately, the NATO Secretary General emphasized the role of the United States in diplomatic efforts. According to him, it was American leadership that allowed the process to move from a dead end and activate negotiation contacts aimed at finding ways to end the war. Rutte noted that Russia's readiness for real agreements that could lead to lasting peace and prevent repeated aggression against Ukraine is currently being checked.

He also noted that NATO's support for Ukraine is unprecedented. According to the Alliance's estimates, the vast majority of military aid to Ukraine comes from NATO countries and their partners, which indicates unity of positions and shared responsibility for security in Europe.

Mark Rutte summarized that the United States remains an indispensable element of the Euro-Atlantic security system, and its participation in deterring Russia, supporting Ukraine, and coordinating the actions of allies is critically important for achieving long-term stability.

Recall

According to Rutte, the absence of the US Secretary of Defense at the NATO meeting is not a signal of a decrease in the Alliance's role for Washington. Europe has significantly strengthened its own responsibility for collective security over the past year.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
United States
Ukraine