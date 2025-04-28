US and Ukraine are close to signing a minerals deal "as soon as this week" - FT

$41.750.06
White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

08:15 AM

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM
NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ruslan Kravchenko

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

United Kingdom

Vatican City

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM
Fox News

Facebook

Instagram

Shahed-136

Sukhoi Su-27

US and Ukraine are close to signing a minerals deal "as soon as this week" - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

The US and Ukraine are close to signing a framework agreement on minerals. Kyiv has secured concessions from the Trump administration not to take into account past military aid.

US and Ukraine are close to signing a minerals deal "as soon as this week" - FT

The US and Ukraine are close to signing a framework agreement on minerals "as soon as this week" after Kyiv said it had secured a significant concession from the Trump administration not to take into account past military aid, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The latest developments are said to mark a significant step forward after the signing ceremony for an earlier version of the agreement was cancelled in February amid public disagreements in the Oval Office between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"He became calmer": Trump spoke about the meeting with Zelenskyy in the Vatican28.04.2025, 02:33 • 4894 views

Senior Ukrainian officials are said to have previously told the Financial Times that "the US request to use revenues from the minerals deal to repay past military aid would undermine their country's sovereignty, potentially disrupting Ukraine's bid to join the EU and would not be approved by the country's parliament."

Many Ukrainian MPs, including some from Zelenskyy's ruling party, have expressed concern about the minerals deal and told FT they would not vote for a bad deal.

Senior Ukrainian officials told FT that the framework deal, which is nearing completion, covers all mineral resources, including oil and gas, as well as key energy assets throughout Ukraine.

"The agreement must comply with European obligations and must not contradict the constitution and legislation of Ukraine," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, suggesting that the new agreement is aimed at addressing Kyiv's concerns.

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal 27.04.2025, 22:17 • 56230 views

Kyiv and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this month pledging to advance an agreement on the investment fund portion of the deal on Ukraine's natural resources and energy assets.

The negotiations were so sensitive that Zelenskyy earlier this month ordered an investigation into the leak of a previous US proposal, which included the use of polygraphs to test government officials.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said he was confident that the deal "will be concluded". "The negotiators have been working hard over the weekend," he said, adding that Trump is "determined to get this done".

An agreement with Ukraine on minerals will be concluded - US Presidential Advisor Waltz 27.04.2025, 18:25 • 4554 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Michael Waltz
Fox News
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
