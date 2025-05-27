The White House has lost confidence in the investigation into the Pentagon leak - the scandal is gaining momentum

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 7114 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 15436 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
08:04 AM • 39089 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 97053 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 180934 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 164760 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 170766 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 161739 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113005 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99754 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.4m/s
54%
746mm
Popular news

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

May 27, 06:05 AM • 73347 views

Speleologists discovered artifacts of a vanished culture in the Mexican cave of Tlayokok

May 27, 06:37 AM • 21057 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 59492 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

08:52 AM • 44112 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 36460 views
Publications

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 7114 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 143801 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 534020 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 565538 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 513591 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Friedrich Merz

Hakan Fidan

Mikhail Fedorov

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 36703 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

08:52 AM • 44350 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 59712 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 57337 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 80521 views
Actual

Diia (service)

KAB-250

SpaceX Starship

Starlink

The New York Times

The White House has lost confidence in the investigation into the Pentagon leak - the scandal is gaining momentum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The White House doubts the objectivity of the Pentagon leak investigation. The investigation became the basis for the dismissal of three assistants to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The White House has lost confidence in the investigation into the Pentagon leak - the scandal is gaining momentum

The White House has serious doubts about the objectivity of the investigation into the leak of classified information from the Pentagon, which led to the dismissal of three senior aides to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

This is reported by Politico, writes UNN

Details

According to reports, the suspicion of the leak was initially directed at Hegseth's senior adviser, Dan Caldwell, who, along with two other employees, Derin Selnik and Colin Carroll, was fired last month.

However, the investigation stalled after advisers were told that the identification of the aides may have occurred as a result of illegal wiretapping by the National Security Agency (NSA) without a warrant — which is potentially unconstitutional.

However, the advisers believed this claim was false and complained that Hegseth's personal attorney, Tim Parlatore, who was tasked with overseeing the investigation, provided them with dubious information.

In particular, one of Trump's advisers recently told Hegseth that he did not believe Caldwell or any of the fired aides had leaked anything, and that he suspected the investigation was used to get rid of aides who were involved in feuds with his first chief of staff, Joe Casper.

Personnel changes in the USA after the information leak scandal: is the dismissal of Pentagon chief Heghset threatened01.05.25, 23:01 • 5198 views

It is reported that the tense situation is likely to increase pressure on Hegseth ahead of Senate hearings next month and, more broadly, on his office, which has been embroiled in a leak investigation that has been going on for nearly a month without any new evidence or transfer of materials to the FBI.

The Pentagon declined to comment. Meanwhile, a White House spokesman said in a statement:

President Trump is confident in the Secretary's ability to ensure that the senior leadership of the Department of Defense shares their commitment to restoring a military focused on readiness, lethality and excellence.

Let us remind you 

The editor of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, reported that he was accidentally added to a chat in Signal, where he became a witness to the discussion of future attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen.

  This caused a heated debate in the White House: an investigation has been launched, and there is even talk that national security adviser Mike Voltz should be fired.  

In turn, Donald Trump supported Mike Voltz after the incident with the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic getting into a closed chat where military plans were discussed. Trump said the situation did not affect the military operation.    

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Signal
Michael Waltz
Pete Hegseth
National Security Agency
United States Senate
The Pentagon
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Yemen
Brent
$63.91
Bitcoin
$109,615.20
S&P 500
$5,876.68
Tesla
$347.46
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,321.29
Ethereum
$2,648.21