US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the war

The Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the UN, Mike Waltz, stated that Washington is ready to increase economic pressure on Russia and will continue to provide military support to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire and does not begin real negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Waltz's speech at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, November 20.

Details

In his speech, Waltz emphasized that diplomatic efforts are key to a lasting and just peace. He noted that the United States has done everything possible at the highest levels to achieve an end to the war.

The United States has made every effort, including the personal intervention of the US President, to end this war. We offered Russia favorable terms, including the lifting of sanctions. We asked Russia to cease its attacks and hold direct negotiations with Ukraine to achieve a peaceful settlement. - said Waltz.

The ambassador added that Ukraine's offensive operations have seriously hit Russian energy and other key infrastructure, narrowing the Kremlin's resources to support its war machine. He also recalled that Russia has already lost more than a million troops and remains under severe international sanctions.

The US has urged all countries, especially European ones, to stop buying energy resources from Russia. We imposed additional sanctions against Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, on October 22. - reminded the US Permanent Representative to the UN.

"We can impose additional economic sanctions if Russia continues to ignore calls for a ceasefire. We will also continue to provide weapons for Ukraine's defense," he warned.

Finally, Waltz told his colleagues that the meeting could not end without a call for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Recall

Ukraine stated in the UN Security Council its readiness to consider the American peace plan for the war, emphasizing its unwavering position on its territorial integrity. No temporarily occupied territories are recognized as Russian, and Ukraine reserves the right to self-defense.