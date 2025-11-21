US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the war

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
10:25 PM • 7408 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 14399 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 15511 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 25767 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 43843 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 37104 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 56311 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 01:38 PM • 63491 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 65776 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 12:48 PM • 27365 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
100%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil has risen to 27: a woman's body was recovered from under the rubble.November 20, 06:18 PM • 10055 views
Zelenskyy after meeting with US Secretary Driscoll: Ukraine is ready for operational work to end the warVideoNovember 20, 06:30 PM • 4728 views
Finally, the situation is turning in favor of peace: US Ambassador on negotiations with the Ukrainian leadershipNovember 20, 07:02 PM • 3912 views
First mobilized from Luhansk region desert near Pokrovsk – ATESHNovember 20, 07:11 PM • 5480 views
Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction has concludedNovember 20, 08:00 PM • 10770 views
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 42156 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 56304 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 63489 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 65774 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 65686 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
David Arakhamia
Emmanuel Macron
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Ternopil
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 30313 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 44243 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 66477 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 62999 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 63831 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
ChatGPT
9K720 Iskander

US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1530 views

US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz stated Washington's readiness to increase economic pressure on Russia. This will happen if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire and does not start real negotiations, and also continues to provide military support to Ukraine.

US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the war

The Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the UN, Mike Waltz, stated that Washington is ready to increase economic pressure on Russia and will continue to provide military support to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire and does not begin real negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Waltz's speech at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, November 20.

Details

In his speech, Waltz emphasized that diplomatic efforts are key to a lasting and just peace. He noted that the United States has done everything possible at the highest levels to achieve an end to the war.

The United States has made every effort, including the personal intervention of the US President, to end this war. We offered Russia favorable terms, including the lifting of sanctions. We asked Russia to cease its attacks and hold direct negotiations with Ukraine to achieve a peaceful settlement.

- said Waltz.

The ambassador added that Ukraine's offensive operations have seriously hit Russian energy and other key infrastructure, narrowing the Kremlin's resources to support its war machine. He also recalled that Russia has already lost more than a million troops and remains under severe international sanctions.

The US has urged all countries, especially European ones, to stop buying energy resources from Russia. We imposed additional sanctions against Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, on October 22.

- reminded the US Permanent Representative to the UN.

"We can impose additional economic sanctions if Russia continues to ignore calls for a ceasefire. We will also continue to provide weapons for Ukraine's defense," he warned.

Finally, Waltz told his colleagues that the meeting could not end without a call for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Recall

Ukraine stated in the UN Security Council its readiness to consider the American peace plan for the war, emphasizing its unwavering position on its territorial integrity. No temporarily occupied territories are recognized as Russian, and Ukraine reserves the right to self-defense.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Michael Waltz
United Nations Security Council
United Nations
United States
Ukraine