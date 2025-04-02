Trump administration preparing executive order to increase arms exports - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.
The administration of US President Donald Trump is planning an executive order that would ease rules governing the export of military equipment and could announce it as early as this week. Reuters writes about this with reference to sources, reports UNN.
Details
According to the publication, the Trump administration plans to adopt an executive order that will soften the rules governing the export of military equipment.
Sources in the government and industry told the publication that they expect the decree to be similar to legislation proposed by Trump's national security adviser Michael Waltz last year, when he was a member of the House of Representatives from the Republicans.
The decree could increase sales for large US defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin, RTX Corp and Boeing Co. If it became law, the bill, supported by Waltz, would amend the US Arms Export Control Act in 2024, increasing the minimum dollar amounts that trigger congressional review of arms exports to other countries. They will increase to $23 million from $14 million for arms transfers and to $83 million from $50 million for the sale of military equipment, upgrades, training and other services.
At the same time, Reuters added that for NATO members, as well as close US partners, namely Australia, Israel, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, the thresholds are higher. For these transactions, Congress must be notified 15 days before the transfer, compared to 30 days for most other countries.
Let us remind
US President Donald Trump offered Ukraine a deal under which the United States would receive 50% of the income from the extraction of Ukrainian natural resources, including oil, gas, metals and critical minerals. However, such a scheme should help the United States recover the costs of supporting Ukraine, but at the same time may significantly limit the country's economic independence.