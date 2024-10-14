German government confirms that Biden will arrive this week
Kyiv • UNN
A German government spokesman confirmed a visit by US President Joe Biden at the end of the week. Biden is expected to receive Germany's highest state award from President Steinmeier.
German government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner confirmed that US President Joe Biden will visit the country at the end of the week. UNN reports this with reference to Ntv.
Details
The German government is reportedly in close consultation with the US government on the details.
However, the government spokesperson was unable to provide any details.
Addendum
A state visit with all the protocol honors was scheduled for the end of last week, but Biden canceled it because of Hurricane Milton in the United States. As a result, the summit in support of Ukraine at the Ramstein air base was canceled as well.
On October 13, SPIEGEL wrote that Biden was still planning to visit Germany this week, where he could receive Germany's highest state award from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.