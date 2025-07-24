Zelenskyy discussed with Starmer meeting with Russia in Istanbul and the anti-corruption infrastructure bill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a phone conversation, told British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about yesterday's negotiations with Russia in Istanbul and informed him about the preparation of a draft law that will strengthen the law enforcement system and guarantee the independence and effectiveness of the anti-corruption infrastructure, as reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"A very good and substantive conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. I thanked Britain for its leadership in the "Ramstein" format and new sanctions against Russia. Moscow must feel the price of its aggression exactly as it deserves. This work will continue," Zelenskyy said.

I informed about yesterday's meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul, where we managed to agree on the next exchange of prisoners. The Ukrainian delegation once again emphasized that there must be a ceasefire and proposed holding a meeting at the leaders' level by the end of August - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, they also discussed diplomatic work with partners in Europe and the United States to strengthen security. "Thank you for your unwavering support," he noted.

I informed about the preparation of a draft law that will strengthen the law enforcement system and guarantee the independence and effectiveness of the anti-corruption infrastructure. Keir offered to involve experts who could be useful for long-term cooperation. We agreed to stay in touch on this issue - Zelenskyy reported.

"We equally perceive the need to protect the values of normal life, to counteract any Russian influences and interventions, and to do everything to make our Europe stronger," the President concluded.