Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 11393 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
07:16 AM • 27658 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 42830 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 75645 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 54395 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 46447 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 71971 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 129828 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 62523 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86913 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discussed with Starmer meeting with Russia in Istanbul and the anti-corruption infrastructure bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, discussed negotiations with Russia in Istanbul and the preparation of a bill to strengthen law enforcement. They also talked about prisoner exchange and diplomatic work with partners.

Zelenskyy discussed with Starmer meeting with Russia in Istanbul and the anti-corruption infrastructure bill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a phone conversation, told British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about yesterday's negotiations with Russia in Istanbul and informed him about the preparation of a draft law that will strengthen the law enforcement system and guarantee the independence and effectiveness of the anti-corruption infrastructure, as reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"A very good and substantive conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. I thanked Britain for its leadership in the "Ramstein" format and new sanctions against Russia. Moscow must feel the price of its aggression exactly as it deserves. This work will continue," Zelenskyy said.

I informed about yesterday's meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul, where we managed to agree on the next exchange of prisoners. The Ukrainian delegation once again emphasized that there must be a ceasefire and proposed holding a meeting at the leaders' level by the end of August

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Ukraine proposed to the Russian side to hold a meeting of leaders in August - Bevz23.07.25, 22:13 • 2948 views

According to him, they also discussed diplomatic work with partners in Europe and the United States to strengthen security. "Thank you for your unwavering support," he noted.

I informed about the preparation of a draft law that will strengthen the law enforcement system and guarantee the independence and effectiveness of the anti-corruption infrastructure. Keir offered to involve experts who could be useful for long-term cooperation. We agreed to stay in touch on this issue

- Zelenskyy reported.

The Rada may consider Zelenskyy's new bill on anti-corruption agencies as early as tomorrow: what is known24.07.25, 11:55 • 1440 views

"We equally perceive the need to protect the values of normal life, to counteract any Russian influences and interventions, and to do everything to make our Europe stronger," the President concluded.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Ramstein Air Base
Istanbul
United Kingdom
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
