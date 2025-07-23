Ukraine proposed to the Russian side to hold a meeting of leaders in August - Bevz

During negotiations in Turkey, Ukraine proposes to the Russians to hold a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in August. This was stated by Oleksandr Bevz, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and a member of the delegation, following talks with the Russian side in Turkey, as reported by UNN.

Details

"This time we also proposed a meeting of leaders, as we understand that fundamental problems can only be resolved at this level, and the Ukrainian delegation proposed holding this meeting in August. Why August? Because any day within this period falls within the vision of our partners, including the USA, and the deadline that was set by President Trump for finding a solution. Therefore, we expect the Russian side to seriously consider the possibility of holding a meeting of leaders this time, given that it very much coincides with what President Trump and American and European partners together set as a deadline," Bevz said.

Recall

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations concluded in Istanbul.

The Ukrainian and Russian sides reached an agreement on the exchange of not only military personnel but also civilians.