The Rada may consider Zelenskyy's new bill on anti-corruption agencies as early as tomorrow: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada may vote tomorrow, July 25, on a new bill concerning the work of anti-corruption bodies, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the day before. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the bill was signed by 48 deputies from various factions.

It will be registered now.

"Tomorrow we can vote," Yurchyshyn wrote on social media.

Earlier, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that the parliament went on a "break" until the 20s of August. However, he then indicated that the Rada was planned to convene next week - the exact date was still unknown.

Recall

On July 23, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would propose a new bill to parliament regarding the work of anti-corruption agencies. He added that an agreement had been reached with the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies that they would propose a plan of "concrete steps that can strengthen the rule of law in Ukraine."

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Under Special Circumstances in Conditions of Martial Law." The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP.