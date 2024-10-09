ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US command confirms postponement of Ukraine contact group meeting - dpa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 15286 views

The high-level meeting on Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base was postponed due to the cancellation of Biden's visit to Germany. The reason was the threat of Hurricane Milton in the United States, which caused serious concern for the administration.

The high-level meeting on Ukraine scheduled for Saturday at the Ramstein air base in Germany was postponed after US President Joe Biden canceled his participation due to Hurricane Milton, the German edition dpa reports, citing the US command at the Ramstein base, UNN writes.

Details

Announcements on further meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a U.S.-led body that will soon be incorporated into NATO, will be forthcoming, the command said.

The postponement of the summit, as noted, did not come as a surprise, as Biden was scheduled to hold a meeting, but on Tuesday decided that he would not be able to come to Germany and also canceled his subsequent trip to Angola.

The Biden administration has expressed serious concern about Hurricane Matthew, a powerful storm that is likely headed for regions of the United States, including Florida, which was recently hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

The US president was expected to arrive in Berlin on Thursday evening, where he was to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Biden then planned to travel to the western German state of Rhineland-Palatinate for a summit at the US air base in Ramstein.

German government spokesman Steffen Gebestreit confirmed that "the summit on Ukraine scheduled for Saturday will not take place.

A separate meeting that was to have been attended by Scholz and Biden, as well as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, was also canceled, Gebestreit added.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who was supposed to accompany President Biden on his trip, will not travel to Germany either.

Julia Shramko

