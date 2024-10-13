Zelenskyy: Ukraine will continue to familiarize partners with Victory Plan this week
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced that he will continue to present the Victory Plan to international partners. The next week will be devoted to working with partners to strengthen Ukraine's position and achieve real peace.
Next week, Ukraine will continue to familiarize its international partners with the Victory Plan. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports .
Details
Now we are preparing for new talks that will take place this week. We will continue to present to our European partners our strategy for forcing Russia to peace
According to him, the partners , who have already been presented with the Victory Plan, continue to work on the details - joint steps are needed. There are also certain issues that Ukraine should agree on with its partners.
But our partners have all the necessary potential, and it is absolutely realistic to strengthen the position of our state, to strengthen the position of Ukraine exactly as it is necessary for a fair peace. And right now we need to act to prevent Russia and its allies from adapting to our capabilities
He is convinced that real peace can only be achieved through strength, and the whole next week will be devoted to working with international partners - for the sake of such strength, for the sake of real peace
We will also work with the leaders. We hope that the decision-making will not be delayed. (...) Ukrainians know how to fight and know how to win the future for their state, their people, for all of us
Recall
Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan to Ukrainians in the coming days.
