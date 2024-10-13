Media: Ramstein meeting with participation of leaders will not take place in the near future
Biden's visit to Germany has been shortened to one day, making it impossible to hold a “Ramstein” meeting. Further decisions in this format are expected only after the US elections.
The meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense (Ramstein format) with the participation of the leaders of the countries will not take place in the near future. This was reported by the German TV channel ZDF, UNN .
US President Joe Biden is expected to arrive this week in Germany for a visit that was previously postponed due to Hurricane Milton.
However, the program of the US president's visit will be significantly shortened and limited to just one day - Friday, October 18. The TV channel emphasizes that this means that there will be no meeting in the Ramstein format in the near future.
At the same time, there is no confirmation of this information from other sources.
It is noted that the aid package from Germany, which was to be announced at the Ramstein meeting on October 12, was announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.
It is likely that further decisions in the Ramstein format will be expected only after the results of the US elections
US President Joe Biden is still planning to visit Germany next week, where he may receive Germany's highest state award from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Earlier, Biden's visit to Berlin was canceled due to the strength of Hurricane Milton.