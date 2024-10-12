Yermak on the Victory Plan: partners understand its logic
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that the partners understand the logic of Ukraine's Victory Plan. Ukraine expects concrete steps from its partners in response to the plan.
The partners to whom the Victory Plan was presented understand its logic, and Ukraine expects feedback in the form of concrete steps. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak during a telethon, UNN reports.
Our partners understand the logic of this plan. It would not seem realistic to me if we received an answer immediately. We need a very specific answer, and any specifics take time. We all understand, and our partners understand, that during a war, this time is not even days, but hours. That is why we expect feedback as soon as possible. Feedback in the form of concrete steps
He noted that Germany, Italy, France, and the UK had very deep, substantive conversations.
"Our partners are very deeply involved in the situation, they understand everything, they understand what the Victory Plan is for," Yermak said.
He noted that the Victory Plan is about creating the conditions to really move forward with ending the war on terms that would be acceptable to Ukraine in the first place.
"Therefore, there is a full understanding, a very clear and specific conversation on the details. I hope that the next steps taken by our partners will best demonstrate their support for this Plan," Yermak said.
Addendum
President Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to British Prime Minister Starmer, French President Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Zelenskiy said that Ukraine aims to prepare the "Fundamentals of Peace" document by November. The plan envisages an end to the war by 2025 and Ukraine's accession to NATO.