Demchenko explained the Russian tactics on the Sumy region border
Kyiv • UNN
Russian assault groups are trying to penetrate the Sumy region in the direction of Novenke and Zhuravka in order to expand hostilities. In the past few days, about 15 Russians have been eliminated.
The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said that Russian invaders are trying to enter the territory of Sumy region in small assault groups. They are trying to move in the directions of the settlements of Novenka and Zhuravka, UNN reports with reference to the telethon.
In fact, their task remains unchanged: to go as deep as possible into the territory of Sumy region, in the direction of the settlement of Novenke or a little to the left - in the direction of the settlement of Zhuravka
Demchenko added that the Russians are accumulating forces and trying to expand the zone of active combat operations.
Also, according to Demchenko, about 15 Russian soldiers were killed in Sumy region in the past few days. Also, more than a dozen Russians were wounded and forced to withdraw from the territory of Ukraine.
Addition
Demchenko noted that it is not true to say that Russian invaders broke through the border in Sumy region. The enemy is trying to dislodge the Defense Forces from the Kursk region, conducting dozens of assault operations on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.
Earlier, on March 11, SBGS spokesman Demchenko stated that the situation on the border of Sumy region is not simple, as the Russians are trying to enter the Ukrainian territory.