Zelenskyy: Victory plan is to strengthen Ukraine both geopolitically and on the battlefield

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 62892 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102982 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166220 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137414 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142898 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138945 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181853 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112058 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172447 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104742 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99098 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109480 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111579 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 45071 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 52223 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166220 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181853 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172447 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199825 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188776 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141642 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141702 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146416 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137855 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154753 views
Zelenskyy: Victory plan is to strengthen Ukraine both geopolitically and on the battlefield

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17519 views

Ukraine's President says that the Victory Plan depends on the political will of partners, not Putin. Zelenskyy plans to meet with the leaders of Britain, France, Italy, and Germany to discuss strengthening Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Victory Plan is about strengthening Ukraine, both geopolitically and on the battlefield, which depends entirely on the political will of our partners, and Russian dictator Putin cannot influence this plan in any way. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, UNN reports .

Details

What about the Victory Plan and how does it relate to Putin? It has almost nothing to do with him, because the Victory Plan is about strengthening Ukraine, both geopolitically and on the battlefield, which depends entirely on the political will of our partners. This is a strengthening before one or another format of dialog with the aggressor. This is a bridge to the Peace Summit. We have proposed this bridge because only in a strong position can Ukraine count on a just peace. Therefore, it does not matter whether Putin agrees or disagrees. It is important that those who strengthen Ukraine, not weaken it, agree. This is exactly what this plan is for: a strong position for Ukraine, and then preparations for the Peace Summit. Ukraine should be in a strong position there

- Zelensky said.

He said that within 24 hours he would begin talks with partners on whom Ukraine's strengthening depends.

During the day, I will meet separately with the leaders of Britain, France, Italy, and Germany in each country. I will try to do this quickly, and then at Ramstein I will present this plan to all our partners.”

- Zelensky added.

Recall

The meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format, scheduled for October 12 in Germany, is postponed .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
croatiaCroatia
italyItaly
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

