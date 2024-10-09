Zelenskyy: Victory plan is to strengthen Ukraine both geopolitically and on the battlefield

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Victory Plan is about strengthening Ukraine, both geopolitically and on the battlefield, which depends entirely on the political will of our partners, and Russian dictator Putin cannot influence this plan in any way. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, UNN reports .

Details

What about the Victory Plan and how does it relate to Putin? It has almost nothing to do with him, because the Victory Plan is about strengthening Ukraine, both geopolitically and on the battlefield, which depends entirely on the political will of our partners. This is a strengthening before one or another format of dialog with the aggressor. This is a bridge to the Peace Summit. We have proposed this bridge because only in a strong position can Ukraine count on a just peace. Therefore, it does not matter whether Putin agrees or disagrees. It is important that those who strengthen Ukraine, not weaken it, agree. This is exactly what this plan is for: a strong position for Ukraine, and then preparations for the Peace Summit. Ukraine should be in a strong position there - Zelensky said.

He said that within 24 hours he would begin talks with partners on whom Ukraine's strengthening depends.

During the day, I will meet separately with the leaders of Britain, France, Italy, and Germany in each country. I will try to do this quickly, and then at Ramstein I will present this plan to all our partners.” - Zelensky added.

Recall

The meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format, scheduled for October 12 in Germany, is postponed .