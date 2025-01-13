ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 31205 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142710 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124806 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132623 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132555 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168461 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110204 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162075 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104386 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113925 views

Poland says it did not block the sky for Slovak delegation flying to Moscow

Poland says it did not block the sky for Slovak delegation flying to Moscow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21827 views

Poland did not refuse the Slovak delegation to fly to Moscow, but only asked for additional documents. The Slovak side decided to change the route itself, and relations between the countries remain good.

Poland did not refuse the Slovak delegation, which was flying to Moscow , to fly over its territory, but only asked to supplement the documents for permission. This was assured by the Polish Foreign Ministry, UNN writes with reference to Polish Radio.

Details

According to Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski, the Slovak side decided to change the route after being asked to provide additional documents.

At the same time, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh noted that the situation  does not affect Poland's relations with Slovakia.

"Polish-Slovak relations are very good. I spoke with the Minister of Defense, I spoke with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Slovak government. We want to strengthen defense cooperation. Slovakia has great capabilities in the production of ammunition. We will use this. The conversation took place a few days ago during Ramstein, where countries supporting Ukraine met," he said.

Addendum

A six-member delegation of the Slovak parliament was on its way to Moscow. "I do not understand the position of Poland, but I perceive it as a reality," said Deputy Speaker Andrej Danko before departing for Russia. The deputy speaker also said that the purpose of his trip to Moscow was to provide Slovaks with information about life in Russia.

Slovak MPs travel to Moscow for gas talks. The plane's route had to be changed due to a ban on flying over Poland12.01.25, 18:37 • 31045 views

Meanwhile, Russian media report that the Slovak delegation wants to discuss gas issues. The visits of Slovak government officials to Moscow cause discontent in Slovak society. Another mass protest in support of the country's pro-European course is scheduled for January 24.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
wladyslaw-kosiniak-kamyszWładysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
slovakiaSlovakia
polandPoland

