Poland says it did not block the sky for Slovak delegation flying to Moscow

Poland did not refuse the Slovak delegation, which was flying to Moscow , to fly over its territory, but only asked to supplement the documents for permission. This was assured by the Polish Foreign Ministry, UNN writes with reference to Polish Radio.

Details

According to Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski, the Slovak side decided to change the route after being asked to provide additional documents.

At the same time, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh noted that the situation does not affect Poland's relations with Slovakia.

"Polish-Slovak relations are very good. I spoke with the Minister of Defense, I spoke with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Slovak government. We want to strengthen defense cooperation. Slovakia has great capabilities in the production of ammunition. We will use this. The conversation took place a few days ago during Ramstein, where countries supporting Ukraine met," he said.

Addendum

A six-member delegation of the Slovak parliament was on its way to Moscow. "I do not understand the position of Poland, but I perceive it as a reality," said Deputy Speaker Andrej Danko before departing for Russia. The deputy speaker also said that the purpose of his trip to Moscow was to provide Slovaks with information about life in Russia.

Slovak MPs travel to Moscow for gas talks. The plane's route had to be changed due to a ban on flying over Poland

Meanwhile, Russian media report that the Slovak delegation wants to discuss gas issues. The visits of Slovak government officials to Moscow cause discontent in Slovak society. Another mass protest in support of the country's pro-European course is scheduled for January 24.