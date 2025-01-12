Slovak MPs travel to Moscow for gas talks. The plane's route had to be changed due to a ban on flying over Poland

A Slovak parliamentary delegation has left for Russia on a working visit. They plan to discuss natural gas supplies to Slovakia and the war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to TASR.

The delegation is headed by Vice-Speakers Andrej Danko (Slovak National Party) and Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD). The delegation also includes MPs Marian Carey, Jan Mazgut, Richard Gluck (all from Smer-SD) and Adam Lukansky (SNS).

According to Tibor Gaspar, the talks will focus on the supply of natural gas to Slovakia, as well as the situation related to the war in Ukraine.

The flight route had to be changed due to the Polish authorities' ban on flying over their territory. The delegation is flying via the Czech Republic and Germany.

"I don't understand Poland's position, but I accept it as a reality," said Andriy Danko.

During the visit, Slovak MPs are to meet with representatives of the Russian State Duma and individual members of the Russian government.

Before leaving, Danko said he wanted to learn more about life in Russia.

"I want to show that people live there too, that Germans, French, and Americans do business there," he said.

Tibor Gaspar said that the delegation also intends to find out whether Gazprom can ensure gas supplies to Slovakia despite the suspension of transit through Ukraine.

The delegation is expected to return to Slovakia on January 15.

Recall

Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine stopped on the first day of 2025, when the transit contract expired.

Last year, Slovakia unsuccessfully tried to extend the transit agreement and considered solutions including buying gas and taking ownership of it before it reaches Ukraine for transit.

But, according to Reuters, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had ended the chances of a deal at the EU summit in December.

At the same time, protests against Fico's policy have already taken place in Slovakia. He is criticized for a course that threatens the country's European integration. The demonstrations began after his December meeting with Putin, where they discussed the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the EU claimed that there are alternative sources of gas.

