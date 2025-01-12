Slovak MPs travel to Moscow for gas talks. The plane's route had to be changed due to a ban on flying over Poland

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34512 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143465 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125181 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132950 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168869 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110257 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162416 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 86706 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127948 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126565 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 83890 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 98556 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143472 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168872 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162419 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190257 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179530 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126565 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127948 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142142 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133846 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151095 views
Slovak MPs travel to Moscow for gas talks. The plane's route had to be changed due to a ban on flying over Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31046 views

A delegation from the Slovak parliament traveled to Russia to discuss gas supplies and the war in Ukraine. Due to Poland's ban, the delegation changed its route and flew via the Czech Republic and Germany.

A Slovak parliamentary delegation has left for Russia on a working visit. They plan to discuss natural gas supplies to Slovakia and the war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to TASR

The delegation is headed by Vice-Speakers Andrej Danko (Slovak National Party) and Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD). The delegation also includes MPs Marian Carey, Jan Mazgut, Richard Gluck (all from Smer-SD) and Adam Lukansky (SNS).

According to Tibor Gaspar, the talks will focus on the supply of natural gas to Slovakia, as well as the situation related to the war in Ukraine.

The flight route had to be changed due to the Polish authorities' ban on flying over their territory. The delegation is flying via the Czech Republic and Germany.

"I don't understand Poland's position, but I accept it as a reality," said Andriy Danko.

“Let them not be angry": Slovak President refuses to visit Ukraine due to gas transit shutdown11.01.25, 21:33 • 53475 views

During the visit, Slovak MPs are to meet with representatives of the Russian State Duma and individual members of the Russian government.

Before leaving, Danko said he wanted to learn more about life in Russia.

"I want to show that people live there too, that Germans, French, and Americans do business there," he said.

Tibor Gaspar said that the delegation also intends to find out whether Gazprom can ensure gas supplies to Slovakia despite the suspension of transit through Ukraine.

The delegation is expected to return to Slovakia on January 15.

Recall

Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine stopped on the first day of 2025, when the transit contract expired.

Last year, Slovakia unsuccessfully tried to extend the transit agreement and considered solutions including buying gas and taking ownership of it before it reaches Ukraine for transit.

But, according to Reuters, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had ended the chances of a deal at the EU summit in December.

At the same time, protests against Fico's policy have already taken place in Slovakia. He is criticized for a course that threatens the country's European integration. The demonstrations began after his December meeting with Putin, where they discussed the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the EU claimed that there are alternative sources of gas.

Fico announces guaranteed Russian gas supplies and again threatens Ukraine with sanctions12.01.25, 16:56 • 54820 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising