Mineral agreement with the USA: Zelenskyy spoke about the sequence of actions
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced the preparation of a framework agreement on mineral resources and a deeper agreement with specific figures, which must be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the work on the agreement on mineral resources, and also clarified that there will be two documents - one framework, and the other - "deeper" with percentages and numbers, reports UNN.
According to the President, there is a framework agreement, but there will also be a deeper agreement with figures and percentages, which will be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada.
... the plan has not changed and the sequence of actions has not changed. First - a framework agreement, signing, then we determine the teams that work on the substantive second agreement
Reminder
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement on rare earth metals.
The Presidents of the United States and Ukraine agreed on the speedy conclusion of an agreement on the development of critical mineral resources. The agreement should strengthen the economy and ensure the long-term security of Ukraine.
UNN reported that the governments of the United States and Ukraine should discuss final signing of the agreement on mineral resources, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The United States expects to receive about $20 billion from the rare earth minerals agreement.