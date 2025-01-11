“Let them not be angry": Slovak President refuses to visit Ukraine due to gas transit shutdown

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139096 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122864 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130854 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131374 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166310 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109848 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160333 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104331 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74424 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124792 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123263 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 69409 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 83862 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139096 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166310 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160333 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188291 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177609 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123269 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124797 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141139 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132929 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150303 views
“Let them not be angry": Slovak President refuses to visit Ukraine due to gas transit shutdown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53475 views

Peter Pellegrini canceled his visit to Kyiv because of Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit on January 1. He said that this step threatens Slovakia's energy security.

On January 1, Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas to Europe. In response, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said he refused to pay an official visit to Kyiv. This was reported by Aktuality.sk, according to UNN.

Details

Peter Pellegrini explained that he refused to go because such a step threatens Slovakia's energy security.

The Slovak leader noted that he had already visited all the neighboring countries during his presidency, but that a trip to Ukraine was currently impossible due to new circumstances related to the termination of gas transit.

Under these circumstances, my trip to Ukraine is now out of the question. If I have to go there just to take a picture, and I am told that not a single drop of oil and gas will go to Slovakia, then I really don't have to go there. Let no one be angry with me

- said the President of Slovakia.

Pellegrini added that the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have refused to transit gas, thereby fundamentally threatening Slovakia's energy security. He also touched upon the issue of oil.

“In a situation where the Ukrainian parliament is passing a law that should ban the transportation of oil to Slovakia, even though we have existing contracts, under such circumstances my trip to Ukraine is out of the question,” Pellegrini said.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is considering vetoing EU decisions on Ukraine due to the suspension of Russian gas transit. The country may lose 1.5 billion euros due to the lack of transit.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

