Fico announces guaranteed Russian gas supplies and again threatens Ukraine with sanctions

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 10772 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137780 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122130 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130206 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130920 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109735 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159697 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104316 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113896 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Fico announces guaranteed Russian gas supplies and again threatens Ukraine with sanctions

Fico announces guaranteed Russian gas supplies and again threatens Ukraine with sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54820 views

Slovakia's prime minister announced guaranteed supplies of 3-3.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to the country. If the situation with gas transit through Ukraine does not change, he threatens to suspend aid and veto further support.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Russia will supply the country with all the natural gas it has contractually committed to deliver in the coming period. After gas transit through Ukraine is stopped, Russia should use alternative routes, such as a pipeline through Hungary. This was reported by Trend, UNN .

Details

According to Fico, Slovakia has secured gas supplies for the foreseeable future, but the problem is that transit through Slovakia to other Western European countries will be stopped and, as a result, transit fees will be lost and prices will rise.

"In 2024, all measures were taken because we had to take into account the possibility of stopping gas supplies from the East, we have full reservoirs, we have diversification contracts, and we have no problems with domestic consumption so far. Similarly, the Russian side confirms that it will supply us with what it is supposed to supply - from three to 3.5 billion cubic meters. There is the South Stream, and there are other options," Fico said.

“Let them not be angry": Slovak President refuses to visit Ukraine due to gas transit shutdown11.01.25, 21:33 • 53474 views

The Prime Minister reiterated that he believes that by cutting off supplies through Ukraine, Europe will lose about 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas, which, according to the Prime Minister, will affect prices, which are currently five times higher than in the United States. This affects the EU's competitiveness.

"This is the main reason why I was in Brussels to warn the Commission - they know this very well. If we do not continue to work on importing a certain amount of gas also from the East through Ukraine, we will see a shortage of gas in Europe and a huge increase in gas prices in Europe, which will certainly destroy us compared to the United States or China," Fico emphasized.

The prime minister added that if the situation does not change within a few weeks, he will launch retaliatory measures against Ukraine, which he already announced on Thursday. These include, for example, suspending the supply of regulated electricity to Ukraine, suspending humanitarian aid, or even vetoing further aid to Ukraine.

Stopping gas transit: Ukraine is not a member of the working group of the European Commission and Slovakia - media10.01.25, 15:50 • 25644 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising