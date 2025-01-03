The date of the next Rammstein concert has been announced

The next Ramstein meeting is scheduled for January 9, 2025. Writes UNN referring to Radio Liberty.

"The next meeting in the "Ramstein" format will take place on January 9, 2025", the publication says.

It should be added that the planned date falls on the time before the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States - he will take office on January 20, 2025.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov reported that Ramstein will take place in January 2025. According to him, the meeting should discuss in detail the next steps to strengthen security cooperation between Ukraine and Portugal in 2025.

Also, MFA spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi stated that Ukraine expects important announcements regarding military support during the Ramstein format meeting.

