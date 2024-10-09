Despite the cancellation of Ramstein: Zelenskyy announces meetings with leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had announced meetings with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom to discuss strengthening Ukraine's military component. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, UNN reports .

Details

Within 24 hours, I will begin negotiations with key partners on whom the strengthening of the military component depends. During the day, I will meet separately with the leaders of Britain, France, Italy, and Germany in each country. I will try to do this quickly, and then at Ramstein I will present this plan to all our partners - Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the German capital on Friday, October 11. In Berlin, BILD has learned, the Ukrainian leader intends to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and present him with a so-called victory plan.