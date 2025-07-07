$41.730.01
Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed expectations from the meeting of the coalition of the willing, which will take place in Rome

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer coordinated diplomatic work. They discussed expectations from the meeting of the coalition of the willing in Rome and additional funding for drone production.

Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed expectations from the meeting of the coalition of the willing, which will take place in Rome

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expectations for the meeting of the coalition of the willing, which will take place in Rome in a few days, UNN reports.

I spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We coordinated our joint diplomatic work and discussed expectations for the meeting of the coalition of the willing, which will take place in Rome in a few days. We are working to ensure that the decisions are as strong as possible.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Starmer expressed condolences over the recent massive Russian shelling.

UK convenes "coalition of the willing", Zelenskyy to join - Politico04.07.25, 15:02 • 39223 views

I thanked him for supporting our people. We talked about additional funding this month for our domestic drone production, primarily interceptors.

- added the President of Ukraine.

In addition, the leaders agreed to work on strengthening other formats of cooperation with key partners, including "Ramstein."

There should be more protection of life.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukraine and Great Britain launch new joint drone production initiative24.06.25, 10:40 • 2784 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Keir Starmer
Ramstein Air Base
Rome
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
