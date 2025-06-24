$41.870.04
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Ukraine and Great Britain launch new joint drone production initiative

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine and Great Britain have agreed on joint drone production, with the British side providing funding for the first three years. The drones produced will be directed to the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces during the war, and after its end, they will be distributed between the countries.

Ukraine and Great Britain have agreed to launch a new initiative for joint drone production. This was reported on Facebook by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

This agreement was reached between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer. Within this initiative, for the first three years of this project, the British side will finance the procurement of a range of Ukrainian drones. They will be manufactured in Great Britain.

This will enable British defense companies to rapidly design and produce state-of-the-art drones on a large scale

– stated Umerov.

He added: while the Russian-Ukrainian war continues, all products will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces. At the same time, after its end, Great Britain and Ukraine will share the manufactured drones.

This will contribute to scaling advanced technologies, increasing drone production, and integrating our defense industries

– clarified Umerov.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine also thanked the British people, government, and the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, for their systematic support for decades to come.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer met with Ukrainian servicemen who are currently undergoing training in Great Britain.

Yevhen Ustimenko

