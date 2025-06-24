Ukraine and Great Britain launch new joint drone production initiative

Ukraine and Great Britain have agreed to launch a new initiative for joint drone production. This was reported on Facebook by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

This agreement was reached between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer. Within this initiative, for the first three years of this project, the British side will finance the procurement of a range of Ukrainian drones. They will be manufactured in Great Britain.

This will enable British defense companies to rapidly design and produce state-of-the-art drones on a large scale – stated Umerov.

He added: while the Russian-Ukrainian war continues, all products will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces. At the same time, after its end, Great Britain and Ukraine will share the manufactured drones.

This will contribute to scaling advanced technologies, increasing drone production, and integrating our defense industries – clarified Umerov.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine also thanked the British people, government, and the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, for their systematic support for decades to come.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer met with Ukrainian servicemen who are currently undergoing training in Great Britain.