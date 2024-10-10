Zelenskyy arrives in France to meet with Macron

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the Elysee Palace in France after a visit to London. Emmanuel Macron has already congratulated the Ukrainian leader, and talks are expected.

On Thursday, October 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France after meeting with the British Prime Minister in London. The Ukrainian leader has already arrived at the Elysee Palace. This was reported by bfmtv, UNN.

Details

The publication notes that French President Emmanuel Macron has already greeted his Ukrainian counterpart at the Elysee Palace. 

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zedenskyy said that despite the cancellation of Ramstein, he would hold talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising