Zelenskyy arrives in France to meet with Macron

On Thursday, October 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France after meeting with the British Prime Minister in London. The Ukrainian leader has already arrived at the Elysee Palace. This was reported by bfmtv, UNN.

Details

The publication notes that French President Emmanuel Macron has already greeted his Ukrainian counterpart at the Elysee Palace.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zedenskyy said that despite the cancellation of Ramstein, he would hold talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

