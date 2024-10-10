Waiting for Zelensky: security measures are being tightened in Berlin

Berlin is stepping up security measures ahead of the announced visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by Bild, UNN.

It is noted that initially additional events were planned in connection with the arrival of US President Joe Biden, but he canceled his visit due to a hurricane in his country.

Nevertheless, the Berlin police will not have to cancel the planned security measures as Zelensky's visit is expected.

The police union said that Zelenskyy is at the highest level of possible risk, "which of course means that we have to use all available people to ensure the maximum level of security.

Police officers from other federal states and the federal police are expected to provide assistance.

The publication also added that it is currently unknown whether Zelensky will arrive in the center of Berlin from the airport by motorcade or by helicopter.

Addendum

On Thursday, September 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed a "victory plan" during a meeting in London,

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zedenskyy said that despite the cancellation of Ramstein, he would hold talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.