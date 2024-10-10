Waiting for Zelensky: security measures are being tightened in Berlin

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Waiting for Zelensky: security measures are being tightened in Berlin

Kyiv  •  UNN

Security measures are being tightened in Berlin ahead of the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Police are deploying additional forces to ensure maximum security due to the high risk to the Ukrainian leader.

Berlin is stepping up security measures ahead of the announced visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by Bild, UNN.

Details [1

It is noted that initially additional events were planned in connection with the arrival of US President Joe Biden, but he canceled his visit due to a hurricane in his country. 

Nevertheless, the Berlin police will not have to cancel the planned security measures as Zelensky's visit is expected.

The police union said that Zelenskyy is at the highest level of possible risk, "which of course means that we have to use all available people to ensure the maximum level of security.

Police officers from other federal states and the federal police are expected to provide assistance.

The publication also added that it is currently unknown whether Zelensky will arrive in the center of Berlin from the airport by motorcade or by helicopter.

Addendum

On Thursday, September 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed a "victory plan" during a meeting in London, 

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zedenskyy said that despite the cancellation of Ramstein, he would hold talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

