It's official: Ramstein meeting postponed due to hurricane in the US

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 33760 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100098 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161768 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135043 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141458 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179605 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170648 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139711 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139431 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 85912 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107306 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109440 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161773 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179606 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170649 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198068 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187110 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139431 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139711 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145574 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137057 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154024 views
It's official: Ramstein meeting postponed due to hurricane in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14856 views

The October 12 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was postponed due to Hurricane Milton in the United States. President Biden canceled his visit to Germany, and a new date for the meeting will be announced later.

The meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format, scheduled for October 12 in Germany, is postponed. This was reported to Suspilne by the press service of the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, UNN reports.

"As announced by the White House, President Biden has postponed his trip to Germany and the Ramstein Summit to observe the preparations for and response to Hurricane Milton, in addition to the ongoing response to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in the southeastern United States. The October 12, 2024 event has been postponed. Announcements regarding future meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be made later," the organizers said in a statement.

Following Biden: Blinken postpones visit to Germany, where Ramstein was to take place09.10.24, 10:31 • 14068 views

The press service also said that the new date would be announced later.

Recall

The meeting in Germany, which was to take place on October 12, was to be chaired by U.S. President Joe Biden. It was the first time the Contact Group was to meet at the level of leaders. However, the day before, it became known that Biden canceled his visit to Germany due to Hurricane Milton in the United States.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that the US Department of Defense is discussing new details of the Ramstein meeting in Germany due to a change in plans by US officials.

Previously

The media, citing sources , reportedthat the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense (in the Ramstein format), scheduled for October 12, has been postponed, and a new date is being set.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
white-houseWhite House
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising