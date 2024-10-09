It's official: Ramstein meeting postponed due to hurricane in the US

The meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format, scheduled for October 12 in Germany, is postponed. This was reported to Suspilne by the press service of the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, UNN reports.

"As announced by the White House, President Biden has postponed his trip to Germany and the Ramstein Summit to observe the preparations for and response to Hurricane Milton, in addition to the ongoing response to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in the southeastern United States. The October 12, 2024 event has been postponed. Announcements regarding future meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be made later," the organizers said in a statement.

The press service also said that the new date would be announced later.

Recall

The meeting in Germany, which was to take place on October 12, was to be chaired by U.S. President Joe Biden. It was the first time the Contact Group was to meet at the level of leaders. However, the day before, it became known that Biden canceled his visit to Germany due to Hurricane Milton in the United States.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that the US Department of Defense is discussing new details of the Ramstein meeting in Germany due to a change in plans by US officials.

Previously

The media, citing sources , reportedthat the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense (in the Ramstein format), scheduled for October 12, has been postponed, and a new date is being set.