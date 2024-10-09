ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy to present "victory plan" to Scholz on October 11

Zelensky to present “victory plan” to Scholz on October 11

Zelensky to present “victory plan” to Scholz on October 11

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15601 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy will visit Berlin on October 11 to meet with Chancellor Scholz. He will present a “victory plan” to end the war, which he previously showed to Biden, and then visit Rome and Paris.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the German capital on Friday, October 11. In Berlin, as BILD has learned, the Ukrainian leader intends to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and present him with a so-called victory plan, UNN reports.

Two weeks ago, Zelenskyy familiarized US President Joe Biden with this document.

The "Victory Plan" refers to a strategy by which Ukraine and its allies can force Vladimir Putin to end the war and come to the negotiating table. After first presenting his plan in the United States, Zelenskyy now intends to present it to European leaders. After Berlin, he will make official visits to Rome and Paris.

In the German capital, the President of Ukraine also intends to meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for confidential talks.

Initially, Scholz and Zelenskyy were supposed to meet at the Ramstein base in Germany on Saturday, October 12. However, as President Joe Biden remained in the United States due to Hurricane Milton, the summit was postponed to a later date.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

