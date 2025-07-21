$41.750.12
Zelenskyy expects reports from Umerov and Shmyhal on the audit of all defense agreements with partners within 10 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to conduct an audit of all defense agreements with partners. He expects a report from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal within 10 days.

Zelenskyy expects reports from Umerov and Shmyhal on the audit of all defense agreements with partners within 10 days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to conduct an audit of all defense agreements with partners to analyze them and truly ensure their implementation. The President expects a report on the audit results from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal within 10 days. Zelenskyy stated this during the presentation of the new Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

There are already hundreds of agreements with partners regarding weapons supply, joint productions, and investments. All such agreements need to be reviewed, analyzed, and their implementation truly ensured. In ten days, I expect a report from the minister and the NSDC secretary regarding the audit of agreements and specific timelines for the implementation of substantive arrangements. This applies to everything: the Danish model, capability coalitions, bilateral agreements, and especially agreements on the construction of arms factories in partner territories, as well as other joint projects. A clear timing for implementation is needed.

- said Zelenskyy.

He called on NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal to intensify the work of Ukrainian formats with partners, such as "Ramstein."

Today there will be a meeting at the level of defense ministers. We must continue to prepare all meetings in such a way that each one yields a tangible result. Every leader in the defense sector knows what deficits we have, what are the strengths of our productions, and what exactly are the priorities for partners. Much has already been done to ensure the stability of our country.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the presentation of the new Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, gave a task, indicating that this week all available effective interceptor drones must be contracted, and that "we must ensure a significant increase in the frequency and range of our drone use against Russian targets" and that up to 50% of Ukrainian weapons in the Defense Forces should be achieved within six months.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

