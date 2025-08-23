Ukraine chooses Oscar contender: 8 films compete for nomination

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee has received 8 applications for films to participate in the selection for the 98th Academy Awards in the category "Best International Feature Film". This was stated in the Committee's message, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that eight Ukrainian films were submitted by their producers for consideration by the Committee. The applications will be checked for compliance with the requirements and reviewed by the Committee:

2000 Meters to Andriivka, dir. Mstyslav Chernov

Bucha, dir. Stanislav Tiunov

Diviya, dir. Dmytro Hreshko

Caution! Life Continues, dir. Anton Shtuka

One Summer in Ukraine, dir. Volodymyr Tykhyi

Lifting Force, dir. Oleksandr Stratienko

Stepne, dir. Maryna Vroda

The Time Tape, dir. Kateryna Hornostai

The selection of the Ukrainian entry for the Oscar will take place on August 28, 2025. The "shortlist" of 15 films in the "Best International Feature Film" category will be announced on December 16, 2025. The five nominated films will be revealed on January 22, 2026. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026. - the message states.

Reference

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee is an independent association of professionals in the film industry, established in 2006 under the Association of Producers of Ukraine. A memorandum of cooperation was concluded by the Association of Producers of Ukraine, the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Film Academy, and the Ukrainian Institute.

Recall

In 2024, the Ukrainian documentary film "20 Days in Mariupol" by Mstyslav Chernov received an Oscar in the "Best Feature Documentary Film" category.

New rules on voting and AI have been established for the Oscars