Ukraine chooses Oscar contender: 8 films compete for nomination
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Oscar Committee has received 8 applications for participation in the selection for the 98th Academy Awards in the "Best International Feature Film" category. The selection of the Ukrainian entry will take place on August 28, 2025.
Details
It is noted that eight Ukrainian films were submitted by their producers for consideration by the Committee. The applications will be checked for compliance with the requirements and reviewed by the Committee:
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka, dir. Mstyslav Chernov
- Bucha, dir. Stanislav Tiunov
- Diviya, dir. Dmytro Hreshko
- Caution! Life Continues, dir. Anton Shtuka
- One Summer in Ukraine, dir. Volodymyr Tykhyi
- Lifting Force, dir. Oleksandr Stratienko
- Stepne, dir. Maryna Vroda
- The Time Tape, dir. Kateryna Hornostai
The selection of the Ukrainian entry for the Oscar will take place on August 28, 2025. The "shortlist" of 15 films in the "Best International Feature Film" category will be announced on December 16, 2025. The five nominated films will be revealed on January 22, 2026. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026.
Reference
The Ukrainian Oscar Committee is an independent association of professionals in the film industry, established in 2006 under the Association of Producers of Ukraine. A memorandum of cooperation was concluded by the Association of Producers of Ukraine, the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Film Academy, and the Ukrainian Institute.
Recall
In 2024, the Ukrainian documentary film "20 Days in Mariupol" by Mstyslav Chernov received an Oscar in the "Best Feature Documentary Film" category.
