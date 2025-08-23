Ukraine chooses Oscar contender: 8 films compete for nomination

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 14164 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 15332 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 13216 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 15081 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 16556 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 11763 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 19294 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 19295 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13228 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14113 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
4m/s
98%
742mm
Popular news
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 11063 views
Ukraine prefers a trilateral meeting, but is ready for a bilateral track - ZelenskyyAugust 22, 01:35 PM • 4266 views
Judge ordered the demolition of the "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant detention center: full demolition expected in 60 daysAugust 22, 01:50 PM • 5212 views
Trump assessed the chances of cooperation between Zelenskyy and PutinAugust 22, 03:30 PM • 3606 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 12226 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 12240 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 14162 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 15079 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 16554 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 19291 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mark Rutte
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kramatorsk
Canada
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 13208 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 11072 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 13844 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 17036 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 24891 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Football
KAB-500
KAB-250
Medicinal products

Ukraine chooses Oscar contender: 8 films compete for nomination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee has received 8 applications for participation in the selection for the 98th Academy Awards in the "Best International Feature Film" category. The selection of the Ukrainian entry will take place on August 28, 2025.

Ukraine chooses Oscar contender: 8 films compete for nomination

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee has received 8 applications for films to participate in the selection for the 98th Academy Awards in the category "Best International Feature Film". This was stated in the Committee's message, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that eight Ukrainian films were submitted by their producers for consideration by the Committee. The applications will be checked for compliance with the requirements and reviewed by the Committee:

  • 2000 Meters to Andriivka, dir. Mstyslav Chernov
    • Bucha, dir. Stanislav Tiunov
      • Diviya, dir. Dmytro Hreshko
        • Caution! Life Continues, dir. Anton Shtuka
          • One Summer in Ukraine, dir. Volodymyr Tykhyi
            • Lifting Force, dir. Oleksandr Stratienko
              • Stepne, dir. Maryna Vroda
                • The Time Tape, dir. Kateryna Hornostai

                  The selection of the Ukrainian entry for the Oscar will take place on August 28, 2025. The "shortlist" of 15 films in the "Best International Feature Film" category will be announced on December 16, 2025. The five nominated films will be revealed on January 22, 2026. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026.

                  - the message states.

                  Reference

                  The Ukrainian Oscar Committee is an independent association of professionals in the film industry, established in 2006 under the Association of Producers of Ukraine. A memorandum of cooperation was concluded by the Association of Producers of Ukraine, the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Film Academy, and the Ukrainian Institute.

                  Recall

                  In 2024, the Ukrainian documentary film "20 Days in Mariupol" by Mstyslav Chernov received an Oscar in the "Best Feature Documentary Film" category.

                  New rules on voting and AI have been established for the Oscars22.04.25, 12:10 • 5648 views

                  Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                  Culture