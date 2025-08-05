In Bolhrad, Odesa region, the monument to the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin was removed. The monument contained symbols of Russian imperial policy and is not subject to state protection. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, writes UNN.

The dismantling was carried out in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Condemnation and Prohibition of Propaganda of Russian Imperial Policy in Ukraine and Decolonization of Toponymy", as well as on the basis of the order of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine. - reported the agency.

As early as September 11, 2024, the executive committee of the Bolhrad City Council decided to remove the monument from public space. Since then, the community has been systematically working to clear the space of symbols of the Russian imperial heritage.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine supports the decisions of communities that comply with decolonization legislation and contribute to the formation of a cultural space free from imperial narratives. - the message says.

It should be recalled that with the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine intensified decolonization measures. In various regions of the country, the dismantling of imperial monuments, including those to Russian cultural figures who became part of colonial policy, is ongoing.

