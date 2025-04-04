$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14844 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26805 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63827 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212312 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121802 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390752 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309859 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213582 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244138 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255053 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130588 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212312 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390752 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253723 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309859 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2424 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13252 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44384 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71874 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56995 views
In Odesa region cruelty to stray kittens reported: police launch investigation

The police launched an investigation after a publication about stray kittens being slaughtered in a landfill in Artsyz. The information was discovered during the monitoring of Internet resources, and no official statements were received.

Crimes and emergencies • August 19, 11:11 AM • 23049 views

10-year-old boy dies of burns after a fire in a garage in Bolhrad region

In Odesa region, a 10-year-old boy died from burns sustained in a garage fire. The child set fire to hay, inhaled carbon monoxide and lost consciousness. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

Health • July 21, 12:28 AM • 21278 views

High-quality and affordable medicine: a new outpatient clinic was opened in Odessa region

A new outpatient clinic has been opened in Novi Troiany, Bolhrad district, Odesa region, with a capacity of 5000 residents and qualified medical staff and modern equipment.

Society • June 27, 10:00 AM • 12677 views

Clash between military recruiting center and hospital staff in Odesa region: the recruiting center commented

In Bolhrad, Odesa region, a clash occurred between a soldier and hospital staff, which led to the call of the police and an internal investigation by the head of the district military commissariat.

Society • April 12, 08:15 AM • 31876 views

Moldova's existing radars cannot detect Shahed drones

Radars in Moldova cannot detect the modern Shahid drones that Russia is launching at Ukraine.

News of the World • February 14, 01:07 PM • 22796 views