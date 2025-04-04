The police launched an investigation after a publication about stray kittens being slaughtered in a landfill in Artsyz. The
information was discovered during the monitoring of Internet resources, and no official statements were received.
In Odesa region, a 10-year-old boy died from burns sustained in a garage fire. The child set fire to hay, inhaled carbon monoxide
and lost consciousness. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.
A new outpatient clinic has been opened in Novi Troiany, Bolhrad district, Odesa region, with a capacity of 5000 residents and
qualified medical staff and modern equipment.
In Bolhrad, Odesa region, a clash occurred between a soldier and hospital staff, which led to the call of the police and an
internal investigation by the head of the district military commissariat.
Radars in Moldova cannot detect the modern Shahid drones that Russia is launching at Ukraine.