High-quality and affordable medicine: a new outpatient clinic was opened in Odessa region
Kyiv • UNN
A new outpatient clinic has been opened in Novi Troiany, Bolhrad district, Odesa region, with a capacity of 5000 residents and qualified medical staff and modern equipment.
In Novy Troyany, Bolgrad district, Odessa region, a new outpatient clinic was opened. About it informs the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.
Details
He said that the medical facility is designed to serve 5 thousand residents, including children. The outpatient clinic has an inpatient vaccination office, which contains special technical support, vaccination material and Means for providing emergency care in full.
"The outpatient clinic staff includes qualified specialists: two family medicine doctors, two general practice nurses of family medicine and a driver. The institution is equipped with modern medical equipment and a car that will provide prompt emergency medical care and palliative care for people with limited mobility," the keeper reports.
Recall that the healthcare sector is a priority area for the keeper. we also add that the Odessa regional state administration recently received from the Ministry of health of Ukraine 7 modern electric vehicles for primary health care.