Moldova's existing radars cannot detect Shahed drones

The radars that Moldova has in service cannot detect Shahed drones. This was stated by Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean at a press conference, Realitatea reports, UNN writes.

Details

Recean noted that by 2030, Moldova should acquire a system capable of identifying all types of air hazards.

In order to have full coverage, both for missiles of different types and for drones flying at different altitudes, we need to invest several billion euros. This cannot be done on our own. We need to cooperate and act together with our friends, - He said.

Addendum

On February 11, a downed drone was found near the village of Etulia, Vulcanesti district, not far from Ukrainian Bolgrad and Reni. The drone's warhead contained about 50 kg of explosives, and it was blown up.

Recall

Bulgaria is not protected from ballistic missile attacks and urgently needs to modernize its air defense systems. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov.