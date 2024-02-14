ukenru
04:30 AM • 72160 views

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118059 views

March 1, 01:58 PM • 122872 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 164825 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 165235 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267682 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 176857 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 166845 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148610 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237749 views

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100621 views
March 2, 01:39 AM • 65865 views
04:32 AM • 38300 views
04:43 AM • 34638 views
05:19 AM • 48027 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267690 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237751 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 223071 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 248533 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 234656 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118064 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 100422 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 100856 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 117352 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 117989 views
Moldova's existing radars cannot detect Shahed drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22735 views

Radars in Moldova cannot detect the modern Shahid drones that Russia is launching at Ukraine.

The radars that Moldova has in service cannot detect Shahed drones. This was stated by Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean at a press conference, Realitatea reports, UNN writes.

Details

Recean noted that by 2030, Moldova should acquire a system capable of identifying all types of air hazards.

In order to have full coverage, both for missiles of different types and for drones flying at different altitudes, we need to invest several billion euros. This cannot be done on our own. We need to cooperate and act together with our friends,

- He said.

Addendum

On February 11, a downed drone was found near the village of Etulia, Vulcanesti district, not far from Ukrainian Bolgrad and Reni. The drone's warhead contained about 50 kg of explosives, and it was blown up.

Recall

Bulgaria is not protected from ballistic missile attacks and urgently needs to modernize its air defense systems. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
bolhradBolhrad
bulgariaBulgaria
moldovaMoldova

