ukenru
05:35 PM • 10622 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 17503 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 34066 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 31785 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 42068 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 67561 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 33421 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 27331 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 24067 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21746 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
Dnipro Art Museum damaged as a result of Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

As a result of the enemy attack on September 30, the building of the Dnipro Art Museum was damaged, its facade and windows destroyed. The museum collection, according to preliminary data, remained intact, there were no casualties.

Dnipro Art Museum damaged as a result of Russian attack

As a result of the enemy attack on September 30, the building of the Dnipro Art Museum was damaged. The facade and windows were partially destroyed, but the museum collection, according to preliminary data, remained intact. This was reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Ivan Verbytskyi.

Details

During the attack, all visitors and staff managed to descend into the shelter, so there were no casualties in the museum itself. The facade of the building was damaged, most of the windows and the entrance door were broken. A preliminary assessment of the damage is currently underway. A detailed inspection and calculation of the damage will take place in the coming days.

The preservation of the museum fund is one of the key tasks of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications today. These measures include, among other things, the evacuation of the museum fund

- Verbytskyi noted.

The minister also met with the team of the Department of Museum Affairs, Accounting and Restoration of Cultural Values within the Ministry. This week, another meeting is planned with the Coalition of Cultural Figures, which actively advocates for evacuation issues. 

At the same time, Verbytskyi thanked the museum staff, city authorities, regional administration, utility services, police, and volunteers who joined in eliminating the consequences of the strike.

Recall

On September 30, as a result of an attack by Russian Shaheds in Dnipro, one person died, and the number of injured increased to 20. An office building, an apartment building, a dormitory, and a cultural institution were damaged.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineCulture
Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine
charity
Dnipro