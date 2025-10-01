Dnipro Art Museum damaged as a result of Russian attack

As a result of the enemy attack on September 30, the building of the Dnipro Art Museum was damaged. The facade and windows were partially destroyed, but the museum collection, according to preliminary data, remained intact. This was reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Ivan Verbytskyi.

Details

During the attack, all visitors and staff managed to descend into the shelter, so there were no casualties in the museum itself. The facade of the building was damaged, most of the windows and the entrance door were broken. A preliminary assessment of the damage is currently underway. A detailed inspection and calculation of the damage will take place in the coming days.

The preservation of the museum fund is one of the key tasks of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications today. These measures include, among other things, the evacuation of the museum fund - Verbytskyi noted.

The minister also met with the team of the Department of Museum Affairs, Accounting and Restoration of Cultural Values within the Ministry. This week, another meeting is planned with the Coalition of Cultural Figures, which actively advocates for evacuation issues.

At the same time, Verbytskyi thanked the museum staff, city authorities, regional administration, utility services, police, and volunteers who joined in eliminating the consequences of the strike.

Recall

On September 30, as a result of an attack by Russian Shaheds in Dnipro, one person died, and the number of injured increased to 20. An office building, an apartment building, a dormitory, and a cultural institution were damaged.