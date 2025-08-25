$41.280.07
During exhumations in Lviv, a Ukrainian-Polish expedition discovered about fifty bodies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

An exhumation expedition in Lviv has concluded, having discovered about 40-50 remains on the territory of the former cemetery. The expedition included Ukrainian and Polish forensic experts, anthropologists, and historians.

During exhumations in Lviv, a Ukrainian-Polish expedition discovered about fifty bodies

In Lviv, the stage of the joint Ukrainian-Polish exhumation expedition on the territory of the former cemetery in the Zboishcha microdistrict has been completed. According to preliminary estimates, researchers found the remains of 40-50 people. The expedition included Ukrainian and Polish forensic experts, anthropologists, and historians. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture, writes UNN.

In Lviv, a joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition is conducting search and exhumation work, during which a mass grave of World War II victims was discovered. Preliminary, it concerns the remains of about 40 people. The expedition included Ukrainian and Polish forensic experts, anthropologists, and historians.

- it is said in the message.

According to Andriy Nadzhyos, Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, since more than 80 years have passed, all remains must be exhumed, collected, and identified. After that, DNA analyses will be conducted.

Only then can we talk about specific numbers. Now we can say about approximately 40-50 people who were buried here. Only after verification by forensic experts can we say whether there are Ukrainians here, or whether they were only Poles.

- said the official.

By the way, among the artifacts found are buttons from military uniforms, insignia of ranks, weapons, helmets, and also dog tags with numbers. One of them even preserved a surname of a soldier carved by hand. This allows hoping for the establishment of the names of individual military personnel.

After the examinations are completed, the remains will be reburied in the cemetery in Mostyska, where there are already more than 100 Polish burials.

Ukrainian-Polish exhumation works in Lviv: 1939 soldiers' burial discovered14.08.25, 13:29 • 9441 view

Olga Rozgon

SocietyNews of the World
World War II
Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv
Poland