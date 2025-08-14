$41.510.09
09:32 AM
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM
August 13, 06:18 AM
August 12, 05:43 PM
Ukrainian-Polish exhumation works in Lviv: 1939 soldiers' burial discovered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2284 views

Ukrainian-Polish exhumation works, which began on August 4, are ongoing in Lviv. A burial pit with soldiers who died in 1939 has already been discovered.

Ukrainian-Polish exhumation works in Lviv: 1939 soldiers' burial discovered

In Lviv, Ukrainian-Polish exhumation works are ongoing on the territory of the former village of Stari Zboishcha, the Ministry of Culture reported, revealing the first results - a burial pit with soldiers killed in 1939 was found, UNN writes.

Details

The Ministry of Culture indicated that on August 4, exhumation works began on the territory of the cemetery in the former village of Stari Zboishcha (now part of the city of Lviv), which "became possible thanks to the clear coordination of joint efforts of the Ministries of Culture and Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, as well as the Institutes of National Memory of Ukraine and Poland." Relevant institutions of Ukraine and Poland, which became part of the joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition, are involved in the work.

As of today, intermediate results of exhumation works have been recorded in the Zboishcha microdistrict. A burial pit with soldiers killed in 1939 has been found, the exact number of whom will be determined after additional study

- the ministry reported.

These works, as noted, became another stage of the Ukraine-Poland dialogue on common historical memory, "designed to strengthen relations between two strategic partners by properly honoring the memory of Ukrainians and Poles who died as a result of the tragic events of the Second World War."

"The estimated duration of the work is about four weeks," the report says.

In Lviv, a Ukrainian-Polish expedition began search and exhumation work04.08.25, 11:21 • 3653 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCulture
World War II
Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv
Poland