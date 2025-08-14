Ukrainian-Polish exhumation works in Lviv: 1939 soldiers' burial discovered

In Lviv, Ukrainian-Polish exhumation works are ongoing on the territory of the former village of Stari Zboishcha, the Ministry of Culture reported, revealing the first results - a burial pit with soldiers killed in 1939 was found, UNN writes.

Details

The Ministry of Culture indicated that on August 4, exhumation works began on the territory of the cemetery in the former village of Stari Zboishcha (now part of the city of Lviv), which "became possible thanks to the clear coordination of joint efforts of the Ministries of Culture and Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, as well as the Institutes of National Memory of Ukraine and Poland." Relevant institutions of Ukraine and Poland, which became part of the joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition, are involved in the work.

As of today, intermediate results of exhumation works have been recorded in the Zboishcha microdistrict. A burial pit with soldiers killed in 1939 has been found, the exact number of whom will be determined after additional study - the ministry reported.

These works, as noted, became another stage of the Ukraine-Poland dialogue on common historical memory, "designed to strengthen relations between two strategic partners by properly honoring the memory of Ukrainians and Poles who died as a result of the tragic events of the Second World War."

"The estimated duration of the work is about four weeks," the report says.

