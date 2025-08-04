$41.760.05
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
In Lviv, a Ukrainian-Polish expedition began search and exhumation work

Kyiv • UNN

A Ukrainian-Polish expedition has begun search and exhumation work in Lviv. They will last approximately until August 30 and aim to rebury the remains of Polish Army soldiers who died in 1939.

In Lviv, a Ukrainian-Polish expedition began search and exhumation work

A Ukrainian-Polish expedition has begun search and exhumation work in Lviv; the exhumation work is expected to last until August 30, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"On August 4, on the territory of the former cemetery in Zboiska in Lviv, a Ukrainian-Polish expedition began search and exhumation work to rebury the remains of Polish Army soldiers," the report says.

As stated, the soldiers died in 1939 during the defense of Lviv from the German army. They were representatives of various nationalities.

Poland expects new exhumation works in the Lviv region starting Monday02.08.25, 12:12 • 5672 views

"The work is being carried out within the framework of bilateral cooperation aimed at a common understanding of historical events," the Ministry of Culture noted.

Andriy Nadzhyos, Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, emphasized that the preparation for the expedition became possible thanks to the persistent work of both countries.

"The memory of the victims of the Second World War is not only about the past, it is about our current values: dignity, mutual respect, the ability to dialogue. Ukrainian-Polish cooperation is an example of how joint efforts help both nations restore historical memory and justice," Nadzhyos noted.

According to Yevhen Boyko, the executive committee manager of the Lviv City Council, the cemetery existed until the 1960s and was finally liquidated in 1987. In the 1990s, a symbolic wooden cross was erected with an inscription in Polish: "To the soldiers of the Polish army who fell in defense of the Fatherland in September 1939."

"The exhumation work is expected to last until August 30," the Ministry of Culture reported.

Recall

In May, the field stage of exhumation work in the Ukrainian village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region, was completed. As a result of the work, the remains of 42 people were found.

The exhumation in Puzhnyky has been completed in the Ternopil region, and they are moving to the identification stage07.05.25, 17:22 • 8497 views

Julia Shramko

