Poland expects new exhumation works in the Lviv region starting Monday

Poland expects further exhumation work in the Lviv region, which may begin on Monday, August 4. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on August 1, writes UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

"Further permits are being issued for search and exhumation work. We also expect the start of Ukrainian work in the village of Yurechkova (...) and Polish exhumations of 1939 victims in the Zboiska area in Lviv. I understand that the work may begin as early as Monday," Sikorski said.

"We are also currently awaiting decisions on a bilateral agreement regulating minority education, and decisions allowing the preservation of the status of schools with Polish as the language of instruction," Sikorski noted.

