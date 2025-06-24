Poland announced new exhumation works in Ukraine: dates known

The head of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland, Hanna Wróblewska, announced on Monday that exhumation work in the village of Zboiska (now Zboishcha) in the Lviv region will be possible in the second half of the year, writes UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

During the press conference, Wróblewska spoke, among other things, about when the next exhumation works could begin.

She emphasized that exhumations in Zboiska will be possible in the second half of the year. "Permission in this matter has been granted to the Institute of National Remembrance. From it - in cooperation with the Ukrainian side - depends careful planning," she noted.

The head of the Polish Ministry of Culture reminded that work in the former village of Puzhnyky is proceeding according to plan. "The stage of the exhumations themselves has been completed, now laboratory and genetic work is underway. In parallel, the 'Freedom and Democracy' Foundation is preparing a new application concerning another site, but also in Puzhnyky," she said.

