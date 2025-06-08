$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Minister of Culture Tochitsky denied the fake about the suspension of exhumation of dead Poles in Puzhnyky

Kyiv • UNN

 242 views

A fake letter signed by Minister Tochitsky about the cessation of search operations in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region, is spreading on social networks and among the Polish audience. The Minister emphasized that the work was completed back in May.

Minister of Culture Tochitsky denied the fake about the suspension of exhumation of dead Poles in Puzhnyky

The Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, Mykola Tochytskyi, reported about a fake document that is being spread on the Internet in the form of a letter signed by him. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the government official, information is spreading on social networks and among the Polish audience about the alleged decision of the department he heads to suspend search and exhumation works in the village of Sadove (formerly Puzhnyky) in the Ternopil region.

This information, which is presented as if in a letter signed by me, is a fake aimed at undermining the historical constructive dialogue between Ukraine and Poland. I emphasize once again that the field work in Puzhnykaz was successfully completed on May 10, 2025.

- said Tochytskyi.

He emphasized that the Polish side called this process a historical and diplomatic breakthrough.

"I emphasize that we are and remain committed to democratic and Christian values, and we will continue to honor the memory of Ukrainians and Poles with dignity. We also expect a prompt response from the Ministry of Culture of Poland, as well as my friend and colleague, Minister Hanna Wróblewska," added the Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

Context

At the beginning of May, Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications for European Integration Andriy Nadjos reported that search works had been completed in the village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region and the remains of 42 people had been found. DNA tests for identification will be carried out in Poland.

Earlier it was reported that during Polish exhumation works in the Ternopil region fragments of skeletons of at least 42 people - women, men and children - were found.

A state holiday in memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy has appeared in Poland 05.06.25, 08:00

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsCulture
Ukraine
Poland
