The exhumation in Puzhnyky has been completed in the Ternopil region, and they are moving to the identification stage

Search operations have been completed in the village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region, and the identification stage is beginning. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications for European Integration Andriy Nadjos on the "Suspilne" broadcast, UNN reports.

Details

As of yesterday evening, we received information from our part of the Ukrainian expedition that the remains of 42 people were found. That is, they have already been removed, they sent us photos where we can already see that the work itself has been completed. Well, in fact, I can confirm this figure - Nadjos noted.

DNA tests will be carried out in Poland. Before the start of the work, the Polish side informed us that DNA tests had been taken from relatives of people who once lived on the territory of the village of Puzhnyk in order to identify them, the deputy minister added.

Nazhdos noted that the Ukrainian side received an invitation from Poland to join the research. He added that this is an element for constructive cooperation and dialogue on complex issues of common history.

It is not yet known to which period the found remains belong - whether it is 1945 or even earlier. Some of the bodies were found under old trees, which may indicate a more ancient burial.

But it is important that we found common ground with the Polish side and each expedition will prepare its own report, but it will be a very good story for us if we come up with a joint report. Since a joint Ukrainian-Polish report, which could be signed by both sides, by anthropologists, forensic experts, and historians who worked on the territory of the former village of Puzhnyky, will remove any possible falsifications - Nadjos explained.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was reported that during Polish exhumation works in the Ternopil region, fragments were found of the skeletons of at least 42 people - women, men and children.