The exhumation in Puzhnyky has been completed in the Ternopil region, and they are moving to the identification stage

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 2164 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 4610 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 13036 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 19721 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
10:29 AM • 57256 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 71445 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 68686 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 64701 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
May 7, 07:07 AM • 49046 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

May 7, 06:41 AM • 44397 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 88750 views

Zhytomyr region was attacked by Russian "shaheds": the consequences were shown

May 7, 06:00 AM • 20479 views

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 33727 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

May 7, 07:16 AM • 47216 views

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

May 7, 07:42 AM • 18680 views
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 57256 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 71445 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 68686 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 64701 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 89478 views
Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 4388 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 54707 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 104838 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 101609 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 112786 views
The exhumation in Puzhnyky has been completed in the Ternopil region, and they are moving to the identification stage

Kyiv • UNN • 2150 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2150 views

Search operations have been completed in the village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region, and the remains of 42 people have been discovered. DNA tests for identification will be carried out in Poland.

The exhumation in Puzhnyky has been completed in the Ternopil region, and they are moving to the identification stage

Search operations have been completed in the village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region, and the identification stage is beginning. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications for European Integration Andriy Nadjos on the "Suspilne" broadcast, UNN reports.

Details

As of yesterday evening, we received information from our part of the Ukrainian expedition that the remains of 42 people were found. That is, they have already been removed, they sent us photos where we can already see that the work itself has been completed. Well, in fact, I can confirm this figure

- Nadjos noted.

DNA tests will be carried out in Poland. Before the start of the work, the Polish side informed us that DNA tests had been taken from relatives of people who once lived on the territory of the village of Puzhnyk in order to identify them, the deputy minister added.

Nazhdos noted that the Ukrainian side received an invitation from Poland to join the research. He added that this is an element for constructive cooperation and dialogue on complex issues of common history.

It is not yet known to which period the found remains belong - whether it is 1945 or even earlier. Some of the bodies were found under old trees, which may indicate a more ancient burial. 

But it is important that we found common ground with the Polish side and each expedition will prepare its own report, but it will be a very good story for us if we come up with a joint report. Since a joint Ukrainian-Polish report, which could be signed by both sides, by anthropologists, forensic experts, and historians who worked on the territory of the former village of Puzhnyky, will remove any possible falsifications

- Nadjos explained.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was reported that during Polish exhumation works in the Ternopil region, fragments were found of the skeletons of at least 42 people - women, men and children.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society News of the World
Poland
