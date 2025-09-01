Ukrainian-Polish expedition completed the study of burials in Zboiska, Lviv region

The joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition took place as part of exhumation works on the territory of the former cemetery in Zboiska. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Details

A joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition has concluded in Lviv, on the territory of the former cemetery in Zboiska, where dozens of Polish Army servicemen died in September 1939 during the city's defense against the German army.

The Ministry of Culture's post states that the exhumation works were carried out over four weeks.

Two burial pits, approximately 2.5x4 meters in size, were discovered, where, according to historians, soldiers who died on September 12 and a few days later were buried. - the agency reports.

According to the research results, there could be 40 to 50 individuals in the burials. Some of the burials were disturbed by later civilian burials from the 1950s-1960s.

