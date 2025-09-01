Ukrainian-Polish expedition completed the study of burials in Zboiska, Lviv region

$41.320.06
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 8008 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 71192 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 54529 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 97200 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 106391 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM • 97423 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 81172 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
August 31, 09:30 PM • 35110 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24762 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 55217 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
Publications
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 22309 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 97248 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 106436 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 97457 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1PhotoSeptember 1, 05:39 AM • 81198 views
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Ukrainian-Polish expedition completed the study of burials in Zboiska, Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

A joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition to exhume military burials from the Second World War has concluded in Lviv. Two burial pits containing the remains of 40-50 Polish servicemen were discovered.

Ukrainian-Polish expedition completed the study of burials in Zboiska, Lviv region

The joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition took place as part of exhumation works on the territory of the former cemetery in Zboiska. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Details

A joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition has concluded in Lviv, on the territory of the former cemetery in Zboiska, where dozens of Polish Army servicemen died in September 1939 during the city's defense against the German army.

The Ministry of Culture's post states that the exhumation works were carried out over four weeks.

Two burial pits, approximately 2.5x4 meters in size, were discovered, where, according to historians, soldiers who died on September 12 and a few days later were buried.

- the agency reports.

According to the research results, there could be 40 to 50 individuals in the burials. Some of the burials were disturbed by later civilian burials from the 1950s-1960s.

Recall

UNN previously reported on the completion of a stage of the joint Ukrainian-Polish exhumation expedition on the territory of the former cemetery in the Zboiska microdistrict. According to preliminary estimates, researchers found the remains of 40-50 people.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyNews of the World
Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Lviv