CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fake

August 21, 02:24 PM • 21785 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 25565 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 30918 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 18914 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 30913 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 70213 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 78112 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80700 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102594 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 233688 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Russian strike on Mukachevo: number of injured increased to 23August 21, 05:31 PM • 10319 views
The Rada adopted a law restricting access to real estate dataAugust 21, 05:42 PM • 6950 views
White House ridiculed Russia's idea of becoming one of Ukraine's security guarantorsAugust 21, 06:10 PM • 10943 views
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statementsAugust 21, 08:25 PM • 9692 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto01:26 AM • 7416 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 21785 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 30918 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 107703 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 131352 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 233688 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 834 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 74574 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 68622 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 67046 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 93412 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Information about school diaries featuring Volodymyr Zelenskyy, copying Putin's images, is fake. The Center for Strategic Communications refutes the existence of such diaries in Ukraine.

CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fake

Information that school diaries with a photograph of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which allegedly copy the images of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, have appeared in stationery stores in Kyiv is fake. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security at the MCSC, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that there is no confirmation of the existence of such diaries "neither in Kyiv nor in Ukraine," and the photos are circulated exclusively by Russian sources without specifying the store, manufacturer, or any sales details.

As fact-checkers note, ... in Ukrainian stores you can find calendars or souvenir products with the image of President Zelenskyy, but not school diaries. Especially with a photo that "imitates" the images of dictator Putin

- emphasized the Center.

They indicate that Russian propaganda invents fakes to ridicule Ukrainian statehood and attribute to Ukrainians a "cult of personality" that is inherent in Russians themselves.

Recall

Earlier, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warned that Russian propaganda had intensified a campaign to discredit Ukrainian military personnel, spreading another series of fakes about alleged "inhuman tactics" and "mockery of civilians."

Fake news about 1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed and missing - Kremlin disinformation – CPD20.08.25, 16:38 • 5102 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv