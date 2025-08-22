CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fake

Information that school diaries with a photograph of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which allegedly copy the images of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, have appeared in stationery stores in Kyiv is fake. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security at the MCSC, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that there is no confirmation of the existence of such diaries "neither in Kyiv nor in Ukraine," and the photos are circulated exclusively by Russian sources without specifying the store, manufacturer, or any sales details.

As fact-checkers note, ... in Ukrainian stores you can find calendars or souvenir products with the image of President Zelenskyy, but not school diaries. Especially with a photo that "imitates" the images of dictator Putin - emphasized the Center.

They indicate that Russian propaganda invents fakes to ridicule Ukrainian statehood and attribute to Ukrainians a "cult of personality" that is inherent in Russians themselves.

Recall

Earlier, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warned that Russian propaganda had intensified a campaign to discredit Ukrainian military personnel, spreading another series of fakes about alleged "inhuman tactics" and "mockery of civilians."

Fake news about 1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed and missing - Kremlin disinformation – CPD