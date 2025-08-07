Prosecutor's office returned dozens of hectares of land near the museum in Pirogovo to the state

Prosecutors reported on the process of returning dozens of hectares of land to the territorial community, including those within the protected zones of the museum in Pyrohiv.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The cancellation of illegal decisions by local authorities has been initiated, and the commercial seizure of the territory around the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Pyrohiv has been stopped.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, in 2007, the Kyiv City Council, during the tenure of the then-mayor, unlawfully transferred over 1,500 hectares of agricultural land to housing construction cooperatives for residential development, which were created using straw persons.

Over 100 hectares of this land are located within the protected zones of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine, where, according to legislation, any activity that could harm cultural heritage sites, including new construction, is prohibited. - the message says.

To protect the interests of the state, the prosecutor's office filed 17 lawsuits in court to invalidate the decisions of the Kyiv City Council and return the land.

Within one of these lawsuits, the prosecutor's office secured the return of a land plot of 108 hectares, which had been illegally transferred to a housing construction cooperative.

This land was previously used by an economic entity that voluntarily abandoned it in 2007, terminating contractual relations with the Kyiv City Council. The economic entity groundlessly registered property rights to part of these lands in 2018. This is 72.2 hectares near the Museum.

According to the law, such lands cannot be privately owned, so the prosecutor's office filed 6 lawsuits in the interests of the state to cancel the state registration of property rights to these lands.

However, all lawsuits have now been satisfied, reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

5 court decisions have been executed, and over 56 hectares of land have been returned to the territorial community, and the lease right of the agro-combine has been canceled.

Reference

In April 2025, one of the court decisions was overturned by the appellate court.

However, on August 5, 2025, the Supreme Court satisfied the cassation appeal of the Office of the Prosecutor General and upheld the court's decision to return a land plot of 16.5 hectares to the state. UNN reported that the higher court overturned the decision of the appellate court, which restored the rights of STOV "Agrokombinat Khotivsky".

Addition

The prosecutor's office also secured the cancellation of the Ministry of Culture's order from 2007, which groundlessly reduced the Museum's protected zones from 2 km to 25 m.

The order has been canceled, and the Ministry of Culture has been ordered to establish proper boundaries and usage regimes for the Museum's protected zones in Pyrohiv. The Ministry did not voluntarily comply with the court's decision, for which it was fined UAH 5.1 thousand. - writes the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

UNN reported in 2024 that the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal canceled the Ministry of Justice's order to cancel the illegal registration of state property of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Pyrohiv to straw persons.