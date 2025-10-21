Ministry of Culture is working on updating Ukrainian fonts - Berezhnaya

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is working on updating Ukrainian fonts, said Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna during the consideration of her appointment in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Regarding fonts. This is exactly the imprint we will leave behind. Therefore, the visual symbols we see before us play a very important role, as does what we put into them. - said Berezhna.

The Minister added that currently, at the instruction of the Prime Minister, a working group has been created at the Ministry of Culture to update Ukrainian fonts, and the results will be demonstrated in the near future.

For reference

In August 2023, a group of people's deputies registered a bill proposing that the Verkhovna Rada cease using fonts of Russian origin, including "Izhitsa", in the work of the Ukrainian parliament.

Also, the people's deputies consider it necessary to recommend to the President of Ukraine, the Government of Ukraine, and other state bodies, as well as enterprises, institutions, and organizations, to stop using fonts of Russian origin, including "Izhitsa" and its derivatives.

The explanatory note to the document states that, given the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, the further use of fonts of Russian origin in the awards of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is unacceptable.

At the same time, the authors of the document remind that Ukrainian font designers have developed hundreds, if not thousands, of fonts worthy of being used.

In September 2023, the then acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev stated that Ukraine plans to launch a state-level bank of Ukrainian fonts.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetiana Berezhna to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This decision was supported by 266 people's deputies.