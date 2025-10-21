$41.760.03
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 6060 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13733 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16485 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16694 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17450 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16145 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15008 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30639 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20550 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Publications
Exclusives
Ministry of Culture is working on updating Ukrainian fonts - Berezhnaya

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is updating Ukrainian fonts, said Deputy Prime Minister Tetyana Berezhnaya. A working group has been created, the results of which will be presented in the near future.

Ministry of Culture is working on updating Ukrainian fonts - Berezhnaya

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is working on updating Ukrainian fonts, said Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna during the consideration of her appointment in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Regarding fonts. This is exactly the imprint we will leave behind. Therefore, the visual symbols we see before us play a very important role, as does what we put into them.

- said Berezhna.

The Minister added that currently, at the instruction of the Prime Minister, a working group has been created at the Ministry of Culture to update Ukrainian fonts, and the results will be demonstrated in the near future.

For reference

In August 2023, a group of people's deputies registered a bill proposing that the Verkhovna Rada cease using fonts of Russian origin, including "Izhitsa", in the work of the Ukrainian parliament.

Also, the people's deputies consider it necessary to recommend to the President of Ukraine, the Government of Ukraine, and other state bodies, as well as enterprises, institutions, and organizations, to stop using fonts of Russian origin, including "Izhitsa" and its derivatives.

The explanatory note to the document states that, given the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, the further use of fonts of Russian origin in the awards of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is unacceptable.

At the same time, the authors of the document remind that Ukrainian font designers have developed hundreds, if not thousands, of fonts worthy of being used.

In September 2023, the then acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev stated that Ukraine plans to launch a state-level bank of Ukrainian fonts.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetiana Berezhna to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This decision was supported by 266 people's deputies.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsCulture
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine