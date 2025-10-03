$41.220.08
October 2, 06:06 PM • 13106 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 30852 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 30283 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 21566 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 23479 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 25852 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 29912 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 31165 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27542 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 53244 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Damaged housing in historic buildings can now be restored under the "eRecovery" program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution simplifying the procedure for eliminating damage to cultural heritage sites destroyed as a result of Russian aggression. "eRecovery" program certificates are now valid for damaged housing in architectural monuments.

Damaged housing in historic buildings can now be restored under the "eRecovery" program

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that simplifies the procedure for eliminating damage to cultural heritage sites destroyed or affected by Russia's armed aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Details

From now on, "eRecovery" program certificates will be valid for destroyed housing in architectural monuments.

For the first time, homeowners in historic buildings will be able to use the "eRecovery" program. Less bureaucracy, optimized processes. We are reducing time and procedures to accelerate the real restoration of our cultural heritage.

- reported acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna.

The procedure for obtaining permits and approvals through the Unified State Electronic System in the field of construction has also been simplified. This applies to both new facilities and work directly on monuments.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers expanded the eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in the occupied territories. Assistance up to UAH 2 million is available to combatants and people with disabilities due to the war.

In 2025, over 7,000 IDP families purchased housing under the eRecovery program22.09.25, 17:16 • 3484 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine
Ukraine