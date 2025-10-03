Damaged housing in historic buildings can now be restored under the "eRecovery" program

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that simplifies the procedure for eliminating damage to cultural heritage sites destroyed or affected by Russia's armed aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Details

From now on, "eRecovery" program certificates will be valid for destroyed housing in architectural monuments.

For the first time, homeowners in historic buildings will be able to use the "eRecovery" program. Less bureaucracy, optimized processes. We are reducing time and procedures to accelerate the real restoration of our cultural heritage. - reported acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna.

The procedure for obtaining permits and approvals through the Unified State Electronic System in the field of construction has also been simplified. This applies to both new facilities and work directly on monuments.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers expanded the eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in the occupied territories. Assistance up to UAH 2 million is available to combatants and people with disabilities due to the war.

In 2025, over 7,000 IDP families purchased housing under the eRecovery program